On May 11, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis granted Palm Beach’s request to open, breaking away from Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. That day, the Health Department reported 3,798 Palm Beach cases.

Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Palm Beach had spiked 35% to 5,140 cases. In the same period, the number of cases in Miami-Dade County cases has increased 20%.

Monitoring the cases after reopening, along with number of residents hospitalized, have been mentioned by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez as the tools county officials will use to gauge the impact of reopening a large part of Dade’s economy.

When Dade reopened part of the economy May 18, there were 15,864 cases reported. Saturday the number of residents infected with the virus had jumped to 16,694, an increase of 5% (830 new cases).

According to Village Mayor Mike Davey, repeating a comment by Gimenez, the county’s hospital system is now at 80% capacity.

This as county officials, along with coastal communities’ mayors and managers, look to reopen county beaches a week from Monday, June 1.

Statewide, there are now 2,233 coronavirus related deaths and over 9,300 Floridians hospitalized due to the virus. As of Saturday morning, the state reported over 50,000 cases (50,127).

Saturday, there were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne (65) or zip code 33149 (68). For an explanation on the difference, click here.