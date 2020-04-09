The Health Department reported 51 confirmed cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code, adding 2 since the morning update. This as the Village gets ready to implement mandatory wearing of “facial covering’ when visiting essential businesses. This is for both employees and customers.

The Village now tracks Key Biscayne cases as a percent of the population, comparing those trends to other communities.

Village Mayor Mike Davey, in his daily video message, implored residents to start wearing masks, saying “should not take an order from the government to get people to do the right thing”

In regards to some “communal happy hours” some of the condominiums are doing, while practicing social distancing, playing music and talking from balconies, Davey asked residents not to call the police to stop this as there is no violation, calling it an “unnecessary use of our police officers time”

This evening, a caravan of Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade first respondents traveled through the key, including Ocean Lane and Crandon as residents applauded in appreciation and well-earned recognition. This scene is common in other communities, most recently Sunday evening on Brickell and Downtown Miami.

During the day, the State of Florida reported almost 17,000 positive cases (16,826) and the state now with 371 virus-related deaths.

Broward is now reporting 2,480 and 67 dead.

Thursday was Miami-Dade County’s deadliest day, sadly reporting 15 new deaths during the day, now at 51.

County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez today, via a video message, said that after meeting with the Miami-Dade County League of Cities to “clarify the rules on the use of facial covering” he would be issuing Executive Order 20-20 mandating that all residents and employees wear facial covering while visiting essential businesses throughout the county.

The County order will extend to construction sites and “those folks taking public transit” including vehicles for hire.

The county, working with the Beacon Council has established a website – www.bizhelp.miami to help the county’s 95,000 small businesses navigate getting federal aid help.