The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade continued to grow overnight with 134 new cases reported, the total growing to 1,003. One more death was reported in the County.

Yesterday, WPLG/Channel 10 reported that one of the dead was 40-year old Israel Carrera from Miami Beach.

The total number of cases is the State of Florida spiked to 3,763 and the Health Department is now reporting 54 deaths.

Broward County has the most number of COVID19 reported deaths with 11. The total number of cases in Broward is now 814.

The State says more than 40,000 tests have been administered, with that number growing rapidly as more testing sites are added. 9% of the cases are positive.

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis asked the attorney general to investigate a hospital in Hialeah – Larkin Community Hospital – for price gouging. The hospital was reportedly charging $150 per test. The new stimulus package passed by Congress yesterday, and signed by President Trump into law in the afternoon, makes COVID19 testign free for all Americans.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, it is a respiratory illness with symptoms including sore throat, a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.