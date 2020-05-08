Just as Mayor Village Mayor Mike Davey was telling Key Biscayne residents via video message “Beaches remain closed,” Palm Beach County officials were sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking they be allowed to open the county as much of the state has done.

The letter read in part “We are recommending you consider and grant our county the opportunity to reopen in Phase 1 of your plan in a similar fashion to other counties in Florida…”

The letter was signed by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.

When DeSantis announced the details of his Phase 1, the 3 South Florida Counties (Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) were excluded.

As of Thursday, South Florida accounted for almost 60% of the statewide cases.

- State of Florida – 39,199

- Miami-Dade – 13,664

- Broward – 5,688

- Palm Beach – 3,615

In a press conference last week announcing the opening of parks and marinas, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez implied that all three South Florida Counties will act in unison when deciding to open more spaces within the counties.

In its Friday morning coronavirus update, Florida’s Health Department did not report any new cases for Key Biscayne, still at 65 cases.