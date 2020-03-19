The number of cases of Miami-Dade residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus grew since the last report (7 p.m. Wednesday), now standing at 86. The total number of men testing positive is now 55 with 41 women.

This number includes 4 non-Florida residents who tested positive while visiting Dade and one Dade resident being treated somewhere else.

In total, the numbers of positive cases in Florida now stands at 390, with 360 of those being Florida residents.

The number of positive cases in Broward also jumped, now at 96 cases. As reported yesterday, the State is setting up a field hospital in Broward, the Florida County with the largest number of cases.

We will post the next updated count after 7 p.m. tonight.