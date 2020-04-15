As the trend of new cases reported daily begins to flatten, Governor Ron DeSantis is looking towards the end of the shutdown, announcing Tuesday he is forming a new statewide task force to start planning “for the resurgence and reopening of Florida”.

The task force will include elected officials, business leaders, educators and others. Members of the task force will be named by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez also announced an initiative he called Moving to a New Normal, with the view of how the county can restart the economy after some of the spaces start to open up.

In his Wednesday night video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey took a more cautious approach. While acknowledging the conversation on a national, state and county levels about opening things up, Davey said “I think we are a little ways away from making any of those decisions, and I think we want to be very smart how we do those things”

Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases on the island increased by 2, the first new reported cases since Monday. Key Biscayne now has 59 residents who have tested positive (61 for zip code 33149).

The trend of new daily cases is leveling off in Miami-Dade County.

On Wednesday, the Health Department reported 22,591 statewide cases and 614 deaths. Miami-Dade County reported over 8,000 cases (8,063) and there are now 155 COVID19-related deaths in the County.

Via Tweeter, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was firm in that schools will remain closed for the present school year.

“This year's last day of school for students is June 3rd. High school graduations begin on May 26th. Bottomline, there are between 26 and 33 days of schooling left this school year” Carvalho’s tweet read, adding “A physical return to schools this year is not only unlikely but imprudent.”