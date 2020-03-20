Ten more Miami-Dade residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since the last update this morning. There are now 123 confirmed cases in Miami.

In Broward, the County with the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state, the new count is 128, with 4 more cases added since the earlier update.

Nationally the number of positive cases is up to 18,563 with all States now reporting at least one positive case, while a member of Vice President Pence staff has tested positive.

Globally there are 260,476 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.