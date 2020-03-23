The number of reported COVID19 confirmed cases grew by 7,425 across the nation during the day. Florida’s number of confirmed positive tests is now at 1,227 after 56 new cases were reported during the day.

In Miami-Dade, the number of positive tests increased to 278 as eleven more cases were reported. 31 of the Dade residents testing positive are hospitalized. There are no COVID19 reported deaths in Dade.

Broward County saw the number of cases grow by five. Last night, Broward County officials took steps to try and control the spread of the virus, announcing the closure of non-essential businesses in the County. The restrictions are similar to what Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez put in place this past week.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.