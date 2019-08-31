Mayor Mike Davey had a full house of engaged residents concerned on a multitude of issues at his recent office hours held Thursday, August 22. Village Manager Andrea Agha also participated.

Residents ranted on the perennial trash cans left on the street issue and the importance of maintaining a neat appearance not only for the community but also to impress prospective new residents. An education campaign and instituting fines are options.

Mayor Davey said “we are not acting in austerity” mode but he felt the upcoming budget was not clearly presented.

When a concerned resident asked what was being planned for storm water management, Village Manager Agha tried to explain that millions of dollars need to be raised and water and sewer costs will substantially go up. Michelle Estevez stated that this is going to divide the community if not done fairly. A workshop is being planned.

These conversations are a great idea to encourage residents to get involved.

Ceci Sanchez is a Key Biscayner of over 50 years having arrived as a child with her family when fleeing Castro’s Communist Cuba. She has been volunteering and working with landscaping issues in the village for decades. At the August 27 Village Council meeting she spoke about a perceived negligence of landscaping maintenance demonstrated in a slide show of photographs of uprooting trees, off level pavers, and unkempt/poorly maintained landscaping. The grass roots activist prefers getting her hands dirty planting trees to improve the village’s natural landscape for all to better enjoy nature outdoors rather than hosting charity luncheons.. This budget cycle has thus far allocated $15,000 to the Beautification Board she chairs, without a full time arborist or landscaper on the village payroll, as they consider spending millions to acquire new property.