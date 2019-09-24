Lions Club holds annual Oktoberfest

The sounds of live music from Austria will fill the halls of the Key Biscayne Beach Club on Friday as the Lion’s Club will celebrate Oktoberfest.

Plenty of fun will be on hand at the evening event, one of the club’s major fundraisers. Money raised will help the Lions Club continue its work helping people with vision problems or blindness with their support for Lighthouse for the Blind and the Florida Lions Eye Bank.

This year, money will also be used to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, according to Helmut Heinrich, a member of the organizing committee. .

Cost for the event is $30 per-person for all you can drink and eat. Heinrich noted that there will be genuine German draft beer, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and wine -- and plenty of the fellowship the Lions Club is known for.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. at the beach club, 685 Ocean Drive. Food will be served until 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any Lions Club member.