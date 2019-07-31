On Council Member Ignacio Segurola Ethics Commission email trail

Thank you for publishing, at Mr. Segurola's request, his exchanges with Mr. Murawski from the County's Ethics board. The exchange brings clarity to the issue of Mr. Segurola's provision of information to the Ethics board against fellow council members Ed London and Bret Moss.

Most interesting, he apparently also provided information to the ethics board against former mayor and council member, Frank Caplan. Motivations unknown.

The question of whether Mr. Segurola actually filed a formal, written "complaint,” as he denies, is at best inconsequential.

Providing the information with the hope of creating an investigation achieves the same result, as Mr. Murawski states. Unfortunately for Mr. Segurola, he has been exposed as the instigator of this inquiry. Really poor form at all levels.

---Peter Nichols