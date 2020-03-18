What a week! Village, County, State and Federal governments moving fast and furious to combat COVID-19

A brief recap of the last 24-36 hours:

Number of positive cases rise drastically overnight; Miami-Dade now reports 76 positive tests (as of Wednesday 11 a.m.) 59% of the positive cases are men

Village of Key Biscayne beaches are now closed as is the Village Green playground

Village implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew

Citizens in the Towers were advised Monday night of a contractor who worked on the property as recently as Feb 28, testing positive

Screening for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any Village offices

With more than 314 coronavirus cases reported in Florida as of 11 a.m. Wednesday – and 76 cases in Miami-Dade County – the Village of Key Biscayne has closed its beaches and implemented a curfew, with nobody allowed out past 10 p.m.

After declaring a State of Emergency over the weekend, the Village took the extra step to set up the curfew that took effect on Monday. The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will continue indefinitely.

Mayor Michael Davey, when reached by the Islander News earlier this week, said, “Our goal is to flatten the curve. Hopefully this curfew will convey the seriousness of the situation and help with social distancing.”

These notices came a day after residents of The Towers of Key Biscayne received word that an independent contractor, who was last seen on the premises on Feb. 28, had possibly contracted the virus.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.

Key Biscayne residents should not be outside during the hours covered by the curfew, with exceptions provided to police, fire or other government-related services. Also exempt are residents who provide assistance requested by the village, police, fire, or who are going to or returning from work.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County stood at 76, according to the Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection. The breakout information by age and gender of the Miami-Dade cases as follows:

Men 45 positive cases

Women Women 31 positive cases

Age range: 18 to 88

That is an increase in Miami-Dade of 33 cases in 24 hours. On Tuesday morning, with 32 cases, the county had a general demographic breakdown of the infected: the age range was between 18 years old to 88 years old; 20 were men and 12 women, according to the state health department.

There are now 7,769 coronavirus cases in the United States, with almost 215,000 cases globally as of Wednesday, according to the department of health.

Trouble in The Towers?

On Monday, a note was sent by the condominium board of The Towers of Key Biscayne to all residents informing them that an independent contractor who did work there tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-quarantined. If true, this would apparently be the first known case of coronavirus connected to the island.

The notice to owners and residents mentioned the case was related to the contractor’s recent trip to Utah. The Towers has 538 units.

The notice said the contractor had last worked at the condo on Feb. 28, as was reported by the Islander News early Tuesday. While the condominium board’s note said the virus victim was reporting daily to the Florida Department of Health, the Islander News has been unable to confirm this through official government channels. It is unknown if this is a confirmed case of coronavirus, or a “presumptive positive” case awaiting final confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Village of Key Biscayne, responding to Islander News inquiries, said that as of Tuesday morning the village had not been notified of a confirmed COVID-19 case on the Key from official health authorities:

“We are following the development of COVID-19 in close collaboration with official health authorities, whose recommendations we follow. We will continue to monitor CDC, FDOH and Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management, and will provide the community with updates,” the statement said.

Last call for bars and restaurants

In order to help control the rapid spread of the COVID virus outbreak, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs across the state to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed for the next 30 days.

In a Tuesday press conference, DeSantis said the steps “will reduce density, reduce crowds."

Miami-Dade County has issued an order mandating all entertainment establishments and non-essential businesses be closed to patrons until further notice. The impacted entertainment businesses now closed include:

All alcohol service establishments that do not serve food, including bars, nightclubs and lounges. Bars that serve food may continue to do so for takeout only.

Dine-in restaurants. Restaurants may sell food for takeout/delivery/drive-thru on a 24-hour basis. Proprietors must establish social distancing measures for patrons waiting in line.

Entertainment venues including movie theatres, live performance venues, bowling alleys and arcades.

Not yet impacted by the closure order are grocery stores like Winn Dixie and Golden Hog on the island, food banks, pharmacies like Key Pharmacy and CVS, commissaries, cafeterias and restaurants located entirely within hospitals, nursing homes or similar facilities.

Beaches and playgrounds closed

In a video message Tuesday night, Mayor Davey said all Key Biscayne beaches were closed as of midnight. Earlier in the day, the Village Green playground was closed.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park remains open, but has changed its day-use visitation hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Additionally, DEP is cancelling all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations at Florida State Parks for the next 60 days. This includes closures of in-park restaurants like Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café.

For parks with overnight camping, DEP is only honoring existing reservations through today (Wednesday). All other reservations will be cancelled and refunded. Beginning Friday, campgrounds and all overnight accommodations will be fully closed.

Screening for the virus

All Village employees and visitors are now required to undergo a COVID-19 screening process before entering the workplace. There will be two outdoor checkpoints – Fire Station and Office of the Village Manager. Public access to the Building, Zoning and Planning department has been limited to two visitors at a time (maintaining 6 feet distance between people), and the waiting area has been moved outdoors.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or fever will be turned away.

Most village government functions are operational, but non-essential services in certain departments have been curtailed. A detailed breakdown of departments or services impacted wasn’t included in the village’s notification. Department heads have identified opportunities for staff to work from home. The office of the Village Clerk is now 100 percent remote.

The more you know

In case of an emergency, call 911. For a non-emergency, call (305) 365-5555.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call the Florida Department of Health at (305) 324-2400, as well as your physician.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus is to do the 5: