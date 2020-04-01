Saying “It makes sense to make this move now,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering all residents to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus., The order takes effect at midnight Wednesday.

Until Wednesday, Florida was one of 17 states without a statewide order to shelter in place, unless to go out for groceries, health care or an essential job. Miami-Dade was already under a Safer at Home order. Key Biscayne also maintains the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Overnight, the number of COVID19 cases on the island rose to 21.

The total for Miami-Dade county soared to over 2,000 cases (2,002), as 120 new positive tests were reported overnight.

The Florida Department of Health shows 11,314 completed tests in Miami-Dade, with 2,123 tests or 19% coming back positive. This among people with symptoms. This rate is much higher than other municipalities in the state.

Overall, the number of cases in the State is now closed to 7,000 (6,955) as 214 more positive tests were added since last night. There are now 87 COVID19-related deaths in the state.

The number of cases in City of Miami rose to 1,223.

New testing site. A new free-COVID19 testing site will open Thursday at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

In a press release, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo and former Florida Sen. Rene Garcia mentioned the tests were targeted for residents age 65 and older, who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. The site will operate by appointment only. You may call 305-268-4319. Lines are open now.

Schools to remain closed until May 1. At the recommendation of education commissioner Richard Corcoran, and following President Trump’s call for an extension of social distancing to April 30, Miami-Dade Public Schools will remain closed through April.

Via Tweeter, MDPS Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said Tuesday “Today, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran recommended that all Florida public and private K-12 school campuses extend closures through May 1, 2020. Based on this recommendation, MDPS will remain closed through May 1, 2020”

The move applies to district and charter schools.

Reached via email, a spokesperson for St. Agnes said they were awaiting the decision from the Archdiocese of Miami. Decision pending for St Christopher’s as well.