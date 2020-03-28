The number of confirmed COVID19 cases jumped to 4,038 statewide, as another 275 cases were reported during the day.

The Health Department also added a new case in Key Biscayne, with the number of confirmed cases on the island now at 16.

By County:

Miami-Dade now has 1,121 confirmed positive tests and 3 coronavirus related deaths reported The youngest case is 3 years-old

Broward reports 820 cases with 11 deaths from the virus.

Palm Beach County reported 318 cases and 6 COVID19 related deaths

The Department of Health reports that as of 7 p.m. this evening, 43,071 tests have been performed, with 9.1% testing positive.

The United States reports 121,478 confirmed cases, by far the most of any nation. So far, 2,010 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of global deaths is now 30,475, with more than 660,000 cases reported.

Florida continues to take measures to slow down the spread. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis issued an order to have those coming into the state from Louisiana self-quarantine for 14 days. Louisiana has surfaced as a hot-spot for coronavirus.

Today, Florida erected a highway checkpoint on Interstate 10 in the Panhandle to greet people arriving from Louisiana.

DeSantis also announced Saturday that drivers coming from New York City would be pulled over and screened at an Interstate 95 checkpoint as they enter Florida. “We’re just worried about the people fleeing some of those areas,” DeSantis said at a news conference.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, it is a respiratory illness with symptoms including sore throat, a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.