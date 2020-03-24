One more COVID19 confirmed case in Key Biscayne. Governor DeSantis issues quarantine order for NY-area travelers arriving in Florida

Late last night, the Florida Department of Health updated their report of positive COVID19 cases by municipalities, showing Key Biscayne now with 6 confirmed cases of residents who have tested positive for the COVID19 virus. This is one more than the total Monday morning.

This as Village officials continue to implore Key Biscayners to stay home and practice social distancing as a critical step in containing the spread of the virus. As a reminder, beaches, including Bill Baggs and Crandon Park are closed, even for casual walks. Village Green playground is closed, as is the Community Center and most non-essential businesses. Restaurants are only open for takeout and delivery but dining rooms must remain close.

Number of confirmed COVID19 cases in other Miami-Dade and surrounding communities:

Miami - 152

Miami Beach 35

Hialeah – 19

Aventura – 7

North Miami Beach – 6

Coral Gables – 5

Homestead – 5

Doral – 3

In other developments, in a briefing yesterday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-80 affecting travelers from the Northeast. The order requires those passengers arriving in Florida from New York Tri-State area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York) to: “isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.” Order is now in effect.

New York is one of three states, along with California and Washington, hardest hit by the COVID19 virus.

Yesterday the Governor also sent a letter to President Donald Trump formally requesting that he declare a Major Disaster as Florida responds to COVID-19. Read the complete letter here.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.