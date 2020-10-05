Bonilla delivers reading that transports us to a world without confinement

Ana Bonilla, a Mexican writer based in Key Biscayne, told us what it is like to come out with a new book in times of a pandemic.

The stories in El Espejo en que me vi (The Mirror in Which I Saw Myself) return the reflection of the past and the certainty that nothing will ever be the same after the pandemic.

The everyday routine, the changes, and the surprises go hand in hand in this book full of characters who want to pause to understand the world.

The Mexican author Ana Bonilla narrates the urge to live like no one else. The need to take a deep breath, stand before a mirror, and ask ourselves what we have been and what we want to be fills the protagonists of the stories.

The story deals with themes related to the history of Mexico, the life of Latino families residing in the United States, dreams, trips, personal relationships, and the education of children. Everyday life takes on a forgotten importance, because the protagonists walk immersed in the whirlwind of routine, and they are moved by what they see when they look closely around them.

Bonilla is a graduate of the Universidad Iberoamericana with degrees in Business Administration and Marketing. She studied literature and art at the Ortega y Gasset Foundation, in Toledo, Spain. Now a wife and mother of three children, and a preschool teacher since 2000, she lives in Key Biscayne.

Since she was a child, Bonilla has had a fascination for letters. Now a contributor for Key Biscayne Portal, she is the author of De dulce, de sal y de chile, 2008. The Mirror in Which I Saw Myself is her second published work.

