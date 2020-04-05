Outbreak update. Florida 12,151 cases. Miami-Dade over 4,000 cases. Island at 39.

The Florida Health Department issued their Sunday overnight update now showing 12,151 Floridians with the coronavirus.

COVID19-related deaths in Florida grew by 12% overnight, as there are now 218 deaths in Florida, reported the Health Department.

Miami-Dade now reports 31 deaths as a result of the virus. Over 22,000 tests have been administer in Dade’ 18%+ tests positive.

The number of cases remained unchanged in Key Biscayne: 39 (40 for zip code 33149). Over the last few reports, the number of cases in Key Biscayne have usually changed with the afternoon report.

Other coronavirus relevant numbers:

State of Florida – 12,151 cases; 218 deaths

Miami-Dade’s number of cases spiked past 4,000 (4,061)

City of Miami 2,393 confirmed cases

Broward County has 1,871 positive tests

US: 321,762 positive tests and 9,132 deaths

Global: 1,237,420 cases; over 67,000 deaths

