Florida’s health department updated the number of COVID19 cases, now with 24,119 Floridians having tested positive across the state.

There were no new reported cases for Key Biscayne or 33149, still with 61 cases.

Miami-Dade County added 223 cases overnight, raising the total to 8,549.

Broward County reported 3,660 cases.

Across the US there are now 672,293 Americans infected with the virus. Worldwide, the number of cases spiked to 2,188,194.