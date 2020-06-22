Sunday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 3,494 new COVID-19 Sunday, raising the total in Florida to 97,291 cases.

Saturday set a record for most single-day cases as 4,049 new cases reported.

Miami-Dade County reported an additional 903 cases Sunday, now reporting 25,790 infections countywide.

Of those tested Saturday, 13.2% reported positive, marking the 5th straight consecutive day the percent of positive tests is over the 10% goal established by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The rate of positive tests was 3.1% on June 13.

According to the State's Pediatric Report, the rate of infection in Dade among those under 18-years of age has increased by 38% over 3-days. 856 cases are now reported for Dade; it was 621 on June 18 when the state started reporting on this group.

The rate of positive tests for this segment of the population appears to be increasing, now at 15.8%.

Addressing the spike in both cases and positive tests results, Village Mayor Mike Davey said Sunday “I do not want a shutdown,” adding that the village is “going to start really cracking down on this” referring to persistent complaints of restaurants and retail businesses not complying with the facial coverings and social distancing requirements.

Davey said police officers and code enforcement will step-up monitoring, with the businesses found to be non-complaint being warned, fined and eventually shutdown.

Davey also said he has asked Village Manager Andrea Agha to issue an executive order making wearing facial coverings it mandatory in condominiums common areas.

On Sunday, Key Biscayne reported 80 cases; 88 were reported for zip code 33149.

“It’s on us,” said Davey.

Broward County reported 10,754 cases on Sunday, with Palm Beach reporting 10,754.