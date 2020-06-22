Florida’s Department of Health reported 3,494 new COVID-19 Sunday, raising the total in Florida to 97,291 cases.

Saturday set a record for single-day cases , with 4,049 new cases reported.

Miami-Dade County reported 903 new cases Sunday and now has 25,790 infections countywide.

Of those tested Saturday, 13.2% were positive, marking the 5th straight day the percent of positive tests is over the 10% goal set by County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The rate of positive tests was 3.1% on June 13.

According to the state's Pediatric Report, the infection rate in Dade County among those under 18 has increased by 38% over three days -- now totalling 856 cases in Dade. The number was 621 on June 18, when the state started reporting on this group.

The rate of positive tests for those under 18 appears to be increasing, now at 15.8%.

Addressing the spike in both cases and positive tests results, Village Mayor Mike Davey said Sunday he is concerned, but “I do not want a shutdown. (The village) "is going to start really cracking down on this,” referring to persistent complaints of restaurants and retail businesses not complying with facial coverings and social distancing requirements.

Davey said police and code enforcement officers will step up monitoring. Businesses found to be non-compliant will, he said, be warned, fined and eventually shut down.

Davey also said he asked Village Manager Andrea Agha to issue an executive order making wearing facial coverings it mandatory in condominiums common areas.

On Sunday, Key Biscayne reported 80 cases; 88 were reported for zip code 33149.

“It’s on us,” said Davey.

Broward County reported 10,754 cases on Sunday, with Palm Beach reporting 10,754.