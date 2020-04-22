Version en español

In a press conference in Tallahassee Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis painted a positive picture of what the state has done and where it is battling the coronavirus pandemic, stating “Our work is succeeding,” he said. “We have flattened the curve.”

DeSantis said the state “planned for the worst” and early efforts have succeeded in keeping infections down and field hospitals were never needed.

As of Tuesday evening, the State of Florida reported 27,869 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County reported over 10,000 cases (10,056) overnight, with City of Miami reporting over 6,000 cases.

There were no new cases reported for neither Key Biscayne (60) or 33149 (63).

Across the US, the number of Americans infected with the virus exceeds 825,000 with over 45,000 deaths.

In his Tuesday evening video message, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey expressed concerned over seeing many discarded gloves and masks on the streets. ‘Lets stop” was Davey’s message.

Davey reported that the St Agnes testing site has now completed 336 COVID19 tests out of 630 requests.

Davey remains concerned Gov. DeSantis will open state parks, including Bill Baggs. Monday, State Representative Nick Duran, Florida State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez and Davey sent a letter to the Governor pleading not to open Bill Baggs.

As of Tuesday evening, there was no response from Tallahassee.