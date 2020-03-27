Overnight, 107 new COVID19 cases added in Miami-Dade – 281 statewide

The number of confirmed COVID19 cases in Miami-Dade county jumped to 763 overnight, this as the county adds testing sites and local officials continue to encourage residents to stay home and practice social distancing when out.

Broward County’s number of COVID19 cases is now 614, after adding over 100 since yesterday.

The new cases in Dade and Broward accounted to almost two-thirds of the new reported cases in Florida.

The number of confirmed cases in the State of Florida jumped to 2,765 overnight as 281 were reported overnight.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, it is a respiratory illness with symptoms including sore throat, a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.