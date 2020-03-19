Miami-Dade now has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida.

The total of Miami-Dade positive cases spiked to 101 – up from 86 earlier today. 92 of those are County residents, with the rest being non-Miami-Dade residents.

The number of cases in Dade now surpass those in Broward, where they report 96 cases.

Florida now has 432 positive cases. That number is likely to grow as there are 1,126 test with results pending.

Overall there are now 13,159 cases of positive COVID-19 tests in the US; 242,191 globally and 9843 deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.