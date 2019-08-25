PADL is introducing a new way to rent paddleboards right from your smartphone, and will be launching a new station this week at the Village of Key Biscayne’s Beach Park on Friday August 23rd.

PADL is similar to bike shares popular around the country, such as Citi Bike, where technology has enabled a new aspect of convenience and flexibility in the rental process. To get started you download the PADL app, rent, and unlock a paddle board directly from your smartphone.

The station is conveniently located near the beach for easy access from sunrise to sunset. Key Biscayne is a great spot to paddle. You have beautiful sunrises, calm waters, and tons of marine life. These location features make it great to not only cruise, but also to do yoga on the boards, fish from the boards, and even do a little diving if that’s your thing.

How it works: Users simply download the PADL app on their smartphones and create an account. Then they can locate a nearby station using the app's interactive map. To unlock, riders select the board from the app and follow the prompts. To return the board, you place the paddle and the board back on the station, and end the rental from within the app. All safety gear is provided on the station, and the app summarizes the trip after the ride is completed.

PADL’s Key Biscayne station is located at the Village’s Beach Park on 695 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 and has another active station located at South Beach Place hotel in Vero Beach, FL, with more to follow soon.

For more information download the PADL app for iOS and Android or visit and follow PADL on Facebook and Instagram.