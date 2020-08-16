Participating is critical to keep local government healthy and vibrant

I was asked to write about the importance of local government and, more importantly, the importance of participating in local government. Not only is your participation a right, but it is also your responsibility. If the residents of Key Biscayne had not taken charge of their own destiny 30 years ago, we would not have the incredible community we now enjoy. Without people dedicating themselves to the ideals of voluntary self-government, we would not have our own fire department, our Village Green, our Community Center, or any of the other facets of our village that make it special.

Local government is the most impactful level of government. It is the Village Council that establishes the policies that establish the levels of public safety services, which youth athletics programs are offered, and what major infrastructure projects are undertaken. The Village Council determines funding for the different departments, and for the events and programs that create our village identity.

It is important that people continue to pay attention and be involved. It is critical that people watch the meetings, comment on the issues they feel strongly, and, when able to do so, run for office. Having people on council who understand this community and want to do what is best for the community is critical to our village.

We are all blessed to live on this island. We have a privilege of living somewhere that many people could only dream of living. But there are challenges we must face as a community. And facing those challenges takes an engaged population willing to do everything that is needed to be done for self-government. It means being willing to prepare for and sit through long council meetings that can, at times, feel unending. It means being willing to have people challenge your character and your ethics over issues that can seem trivial or mundane. It means being willing to stand up for your convictions even when it seems that everyone else around you has taken a contrary position. It is hard work.

But it is worth it. While some say that serving on council is a “thankless” job, it’s not. I know it is not a “thankless” job when I see the Community Center flourishing. When Winterfest is happening. And when I see the dogs and people socializing (responsibly) in our Dog Park every day. Those things have happened because of the women and men who have selflessly made our village what it is today, sacrificing their time and their energy to make this the wonderful place to live that it is.

I encourage all of you to be a part of keeping this community incredible. Whether it is running for office, joining a committee or board, or attending and participating in our council meetings, it is critical that all of us take part in our government.

It is our honor, and our duty, to those who made this community and those who will come after us.