Partisan politics don’t belong in GO Bond discussion, or KB election

Since the Village of Key Biscayne incorporated almost 30 years ago, 39 residents have come forth to serve on our Village Council. These neighbors, our volunteer public servants, have served as council members and mayors in two- or four-years terms over 14 non-partisan elections.

This election, regrettably, and the GO Bonds option specifically, is the first time in memory that candidates and their supporters have tried to insert national political party affiliation and its vitriol into our local elections. Ironically, the GO Bonds option provides a perfect study as to why national politics are irrelevant here and how our local issues are not determined by them.

Twenty-five current and former council members and mayors still reside on the key today, most of them still civically engaged and active. It is worth noting that 20 -- yes 20 -- of the 25 fully support the GO Bonds option. (One former council member declined to state a position; two sitting and two former council members/mayor are opposed to the ballot referendum).

Looking at this list of 20 in support of the GO Bonds we see a nice sample of the Key Biscayne population. On this list are men and women, old Key Biscayne and new, “gringos” and Latinos and, though entirely irrelevant to island politics, Democrats, Republicans and non-party affiliates.

For those stubbornly curious about party politics, of the 20 there are 9 registered Republicans, 9 registered Democrats and 2 are non-party affiliated, according to voter registration websites. This is further proof that island issues, even GO Bonds, are not determined by partisan politics.

What they do have in common, however, is a love and devotion to Key Biscayne, a deep understanding of what it takes to run our village, and an acceptance of what it may take to protect our island in the future. These combined perspectives inform their unified support of the GO Bonds referendum.

Please consider following the lead presented by 80% of our civic leaders: Leave national politics out of island issues. And consider supporting the GO Bonds option on the November 3rd ballot.

Here is the list of council members in support for the bonds option:

Franklin H. Caplan, Luis de la Cruz, Michael Davey, Alan H. Fein, Martha Fdez-León Broucek, John Festa, Gary R. Gross, Gregory C. Han, former Vice Mayor, Theodore Holloway, Michael E. Kelly, Raul Llorente, Edward London, Allison McCormick, Jorge E. Mendia, Brett Moss, Katie Petros, former Mayor Joe I. Rasco, Thomas Thornton, former Mayor Robert L. Vernon and Patricia Weinman Woodson.

Respectfully,

Lili Warner