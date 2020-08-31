Starting this coming Wednesday, September 2nd, the Key Biscayne Community Center will resume accepting U.S. passport applications.

The service will be offered on a limited basis by appointment only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Rules, downloadable forms, fees, travel advisories and other information are available at the U.S. Department of State’s passport website. Applicants must bring their completed forms, pictures, and copies of the required documents to the appointment. Facial coverings are mandatory. For additional information, please click here.

To make an appointment, please contact Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda at 305-365-8953 or rlohuis@keybiscayne.fl.gov.

EXPECT DELAYS! Please note the following information on the U.S Department of State’s website:

You can apply at an acceptance facility or renew by mail now, but unless you have a life-or-death emergency, you will experience delays before receiving your passport and the return of your citizenship documents such as previous passports, and birth and naturalization certificates. Expedited service is not available at this time. Learn more about the current status of passport operations and processing times here.