Thursday afternoon, Key Biscayne added its voice the wave of demonstrations and protests unfolding across the United States against police violence and racial biased.

As planned, the gathering took place peacefully, with hundreds of people, mostly residents, gathering on the corner of Crandon Blvd and Harbor Drive, calling for an end to racism and asking for justice in the case of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by an ex-Minneapolis Police officer.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press told Islander News “this demonstration is all about non-violence; it’s all about peace, is trying to do the right thing” praising the attendees, “they’ve been a wonderful crowd”

“They are here for the right reasons, we all know what happened in Minneapolis, we all know that a horrific crime that occurred in Minneapolis,” said Press. “The country is suffering from it, but here in Key Biscayne we’ve got strong voices, and we have voices for right and voices for unity,” added Press.

“God Bless our residents. God Bless our young people.”

Earlier in the day, the group of young residents that planned the gathering, met with Chief Press to receive instructions and coordinate actions so that everything proceeded in peace and normality.

Police Chief Charles Press briefly addressed those gathered, asking them not to block the streets. "Let's show that in Key Biscayne we believe in things well done... Let's show our unity," he asked the crowd.

Wes Pritchett, one of the organizers told Islander News, “what we wanted to do is standup and bring the community together to show that Key Biscayne at its core, at its heart, is really against a lot of the injustices that are going on in the nation right now”

Pritchett added, “All of our collective voices need to stand-up against that and said we will never accept that again,” referring to what transpired in Minneapolis.

The protesters, all with masks to follow the safety requirements necessary in this time of a pandemic, carried signs that read "Black Lives Matter", "We are the Key to Change" and "Unity Begins with Me", among many others. They also chanted “No Justice, No Peace” and “Say his name; George Floyd”

“This is a very meaningful day for us at the Village. We are very grateful that we had a peaceful event. From the bottom of my soul and my heart, black lives matter,” Andrea Agha, Key Biscayne Village Manager told Islander News.

"I want to thank everybody for coming out. I want to thank the young people that put this together and the job they did” Village Mayor Mike Davey said, also expressing gratitude to Chief Press for “getting together and making this happen in a peaceful and responsible way.”