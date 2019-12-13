The Key Biscayne Village Council’s final meeting of 2019 started with kudos to the village staff for a successful Winterfest event, then moved quickly into discussion of several issues of critical concerns to the community’s future safety and well-being.

Edward Ming, Technical Vice President for the Corradino Group, which conducted an extensive analysis of pedestrian and bicycle safety along Crandon Road, presented a summary of their report that addressed existing conditions, recommendations for improvements and projected costs.

“This was an extensive analysis of pedestrian safety on Crandon, focusing on the area between Grand Bay Drive and Harbor Drive,” he said, noting that between 2013-17 there were 192 crashes in Key Biscayne, with 36 involving pedestrians and bicyclists – about 36 percent.

“Given the amount of traffic on the island you would expect this number to be 1.4 per year or 7 total,” Ming said. “Your frequency is about five times more than it should be in this corridor.”

Critical issues in the area, according to the Corradino study, are a high number of crosswalks in a relatively limited space (13), an abundance of foliage that hampers visibility around lights and crosswalks, and about 30,000 vehicles a day, which Ming called “a decent congestion amount.”.

Grand Bay Drive is especially challenging because it is the entrance to major shopping area and, across Crandon, is often crowded with children and families at the Village Green.

“It is a miracle there hasn’t been a very bad incident at that intersection,” said Councilman Luis Lauredo. “At the entrance of Grand Bay there are always children crossing. Village Green where our children play. It is an absolute disaster waiting to happen.’

Earlier in the meeting, Robert Vernon, former mayor of Key Biscayne and representing the Grand Bay Master Association, asked the council to move quickly to address the safety issues noted in the study. The Association is comprised of five separate Homeowner Associations, including the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences

“What’s going to happen in front of Grand Bay and Ritz Carlton?” he asked. “People cross there daily with or without crosswalks. We are looking for pedestrian safety crossing, weather that’s a traffic light, or enforcing no left turns.

“We are looking to be part of the solution for the village,” he added. “Nothing has been done yet. Please keep us abreast. We want to work with you to help solve the problem together.”

Later in the meeting, following Ming’s presentation, Vernon said one quick solution would be taking a chainsaw to the trees and branches that block the light at the Crandon and Grand Bay Drive, making the intersection darker and more dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers.

Among the proposals in the Corradino assessment is a Master Sign Plan, which calls for some signs to be removed to reduce the visual clutter. “With fewer signs, there’s less clutter and need for drivers to follow signs,” said Ming. “This will increase the time spent paying attention to pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Two other recommendations that received council support were to try and reduce the speed limit in this area, and to increase the visibility of cyclists in the bike lane by painting the lane green.

The Corradino study estimates the cost of making crosswalk changes, upgrading bike lanes and conducting educational campaigns for pedestrians and drivers alike to be about $1-million. Complicating movement is the fact Crandon Boulevard is owned by Miami-Dade County. To this point, Lauredo encouraged outreach to the county: “Politically, we need to do something to get through the bureaucracy.”

Responding to questions from Davey and Lauredo, Ming said their study includes several “actionable items,” but regardless of the choice taken, the bottom line is this intersection needs attention.

Village Manager Andrea Agha stepped in and suggested action be done in phases, with the first phase being to paint the existing bike lanes green to increase visibility. Then, longer term solutions would be prioritized, including discussions with the county about crosswalks and lights in the area.

‘Reasonable’ attorney fee issue

In other action, the council adopted the first reading of a proposed ordinance to establish the process to determine what is a “reasonable” fee a council member could request to pay for legal counsel when accused of Impropriety for doing official business.

The determination would be set by the village manager and attorney. Appeals would be made to the full council. The council voted to accept the first reading, with Vice Mayor Brett Moss voting no.

This was an issue because former Key Biscayne Mayor Mayra Peña Lindsay received about $35,000 to cover her legal bills in an ethics investigation that ultimately cleared her of criminal wrongdoing. The accusation was made over Lindsay’s ejection of a resident from a public “Sunshine meeting” held March 1, 2018 about Village pensions.

Most council members said Lindsay was wrong to close the meeting, but they also said she deserved to be reimbursed for making a mistake. Village Manager Agha had repeatedly denied Lindsay’s fees request, saying existing Village Code did not authorize her to make reimbursement. Lindsay had to ask the Council to grant an exception, which they did.

Shoreline protection action

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the Village Manager presented an update on the village’s efforts to become part of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Federal Shoreline Protection Feasibility study. The council has already dedicated $550,000 to beach maintenance and requested a matching amount from Florida.

If approved by the Corps, the hope is the village will become a part of the agency’s beach maintenance program for Miami-Dade County. If it happens, the federal government would be responsible for maintaining the beaches, thus not only saving the village money but also improve its chances of saving the island from erosion and issues related to rising sea level.

“We’ve been having weekly meetings with engineers and the Corps and have a January 6 deliverable on our part of the cost-benefit ratio analysis on the impact of beach erosion on the community,” she said. A critical piece of the sustainability question will likely come from new surge data expected soon from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This would be the first update on surge data since 1992, she said.

“FEMA’s new surge maps (for the entire east coast) will help us use modeling tools to determine our priorities in fighting flooding and rising sea levels,” Agha said. “It could also impact the village’s insurance.”

In a related item, Councilwoman Katie Petros lead a discussion on key findings from the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Conference held in Key West last week. Attending with Petros was Village Manager Agha and Councilman Laurendo.

“This was three days of discussion about sea level rise and ways to improve how we impact on the environment,” said Petros. “One clear takeaway I got was that state-level politicians are now paying more attention to this. They are looking at federal level, too.”

Lauredo said he was especially impressed with Florida’s newly named Chief Resiliency Officer, Dr. Julia Nesheiwat. As CRO, she is tasked with preparing Florida for the environmental, physical and economic impacts of sea level rise.

“She is very impressive, and very motivated,” said Petros. “And she said that she had Key Biscayne on her short list of places being looked at.”

Other issues discussed at the conference were more widespread use of solar, establishing “living” shorelines by eliminating concrete where possible, and creative ways to reuse wastewater.

Agha noted that the village will build on this scientific education by working with the University of Miami on a Climate Symposium in January. “We already work with UM on our water issues” Agha said. “But we need to work to coordinate on the science.”

Other items taken up by the Council:

Voted to urge US senators and representatives to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that will raise an annually increasing revenue-neutral fee on carbon in fossil fuels. Mayor Davey said the issue was actually brought to the council’s attention by a group of high school students. “We have good people in Washington DC working on this. It’s an important issue for us, living on a barrier island and with rising sea levels.”

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Bill Durham, Francis Reeves and Mary Tague praised the Council for holding the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Dec. 5. “There must have been 170 people present and they very much appreciated the event,” Durham said. “It is a testament to our village that people want to participate.” Reeves and Tague echoed that sentiment. “I felt moved,” she said. “And I think it would be a good idea to say thank you to all of you (council members) for your service to the village.

Discussed a proposal by Ignacio J. Segurola to start an internship program to provide assistance to council members for research, FOIA requests and other matters. Despite the voluntary nature of the program, council took a straw vote and rejected the proposal as ultimately too time consuming to administer.

The Council encouraged Agha and Police Chief Charles Press to be proactive in addressing traffic issues that arose during the 2019 Boat Show on Virginia Key. Organizers, who are in the last year of their five-year contract, are preparing for the 2020 Boat Show, which is expected to draw about 100,000 attendees. Councilman Petros said she talked with a Boat Show rep who said they have no desire to increase the show’s size or attendance. No changes to the traffic plan. Councilwoman Allison McCormick reminded everyone that when the show first came in they talked about reimbursing the Village for public safety costs, but that never happened. Added Councilman Lauredo: “We don’t own Virginia Key so we need to just start acting now to get our interests represented.”

The Council ended the night with a long discussion about the 2020 council meeting schedule, debating among each other about the number of meetings, their timing so as not to overburden the village staff with preparation, ensuring there is adequate time to discuss the village budget, accommodating two town halls meetings (on police policy and enforcement, and various resiliency projects), hearing feedback from community groups and scheduling for a strategic planning meeting.

Councilman Lauredo challenged Mayor Davey on the aggressive scheduling and its impact on the town’s professional staff, but ultimately a schedule was adopted unanimously. The first meeting in January will be a Town Hall discussion of police issues on Jan. 14. On January 28, the meeting will feature an update about the Federal Seashore Protection Feasibility Study.

There are no further Council meetings scheduled in 2019.