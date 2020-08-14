Why are we paying for beach monitors to merely sit under their umbrellas and DO NOTHING to enforce the social distancing and mask rules?

Every day the same thing.

Today (Aug. 7 ) at 4 p.m., I took a walk on the beach, north past Casa del Mar and the Ocean Club. I observed NO masks, and large groups (not from the same household) flaunting the rules and not doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus.

Specifically, there was a group of 14 young adults sitting close together in front of the Ocean Club without social distancing and with no masks. I observed the beach monitor supervisor just walk by them and do NOTHING.

There was another group of 8 young adults sitting together in front of Casa del Mar. Same story – close together, no masks. I asked the beach monitor sitting (nearby) why the rules weren’t being enforced. She said she would telephone the supervisor and alert her. I re-read the rules and pointed out to her the multiple violations.

I have NO CONFIDENCE that we are going to get a handle on the virus and tamp out its spread with ongoing behaviors such as those by the groups on the beach, and the completely ineffective beach monitors. With no actions by the monitors, just send them home and stop paying for a day at the beach under an umbrella.

Charles Webb