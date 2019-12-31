An editorial cartoon by the Islander News’ Peter Evans, whose work regularly appears on the Opinion Page, was selected by The Philadelphia Inquirer to appear in first-ever, all-cartoon edition of the Inquirer’s Currents section on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The cartoon, along with the 12 others selected during a worldwide search, represent issues that the Inquirer will be exploring in the year ahead.

The cartoons are currently featured on the newspaper’s website. Click here to access it.

Erica Palan, The Inquirer’s Deputy Opinion Editor, spearheaded the project and said she was “excited to share your hard work with our readers.”

Evans said he is honored to have his work chosen, and he noted that the Inquirer staff did make one small change -- adding an Eagles logo to one character’s jacket.