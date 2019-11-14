4th grade students from the classes taught by Miss Albani and Miss Crawford pose for their #kbminijournalists photo last Friday.

Last week, several 4th grade classes were exposed to the basics of journalism from Islander News staff.

This is part of a pilot program being put on by the K-8 cCenter and Islander News called #kbminijournalists, where students will learn how to develop a news story and get their work published in Islander News.

Stay tuned for more details and to read the works of these Mini-Journalists in upcoming issues of Islander News and islandernews.com