Local Photo of the week - KB-K8 Center Mini Journalists

Pictured are students in the 4th grade classes of Miss Albani and Miss. Crawford.

 Justo Rey

4th grade students from the classes taught by Miss Albani and Miss Crawford pose for their #kbminijournalists photo last Friday.

Last week, several 4th grade classes were exposed to the basics of journalism from Islander News staff.

This is part of a pilot program being put on by the K-8 cCenter and Islander News called #kbminijournalists, where students will learn how to develop a news story and get their work published in Islander News.

#kbminijournalists have some fun learning the basics of journalism

Being a Mini-Journalist is hard and serious work, but who says we can’t have fun, posing for a “funniest face possible” picture. Pictured are students in the 4th grade classes of Miss Albani and Miss. Crawford.

Stay tuned for more details and to read the works of these Mini-Journalists in upcoming issues of Islander News and islandernews.com

Tags