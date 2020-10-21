Piano festival offers second offering in virtual concert series

One of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s goals is to present to its audience the widest selection of music styles and performers.

The 1st “Musical Tribute from Italy to Key Biscayne, The Key Of Arts” virtual concert in September had a romantic and passionate program with pieces from Brahms, Piazzolla and Morricone.

In the 2nd Virtual Concert of the series -- free and live streamed from Italy on Friday (Oct. 23) at 7 p.m. (Key Biscayne time) -- we will be able to travel into a sophisticated time period, 1600-1700. Not only will we be able to experience that period's music, the musicians will be using mostly original instruments.

We are proud and honored to present the "L’Arte dell’Arco” (Art of the Arch) Ensemble. Founded by Giovanni and Federico Guglielmo in 1996, it includes some of the most esteemed Italian musicians specializing in philological execution on ancient instruments.

In its 24 years, the ensemble has presented the Italian Baroque repertoire on the major stages all around the world. They have even made special attention to the lesser-known Venetian music.

The ensemble has released more than 100 CDs, with the complete Tartini's Violin Concerts and Vivaldi's works, for numerous record companies, earning high praise from music critics.

This series of four virtual concerts are streamed from locations in Veneto, near Padova (Padua) in Italy, where the Piano has been invented by Bartolomeo Cristofori (1655-1731).

L’Arte Del’Arco Ensemble consists of Federico Guglielmo, Baroque Violin; Francesco Galligioni, Baroque Cello; Diego Cantalupi, Baroque Lute; and Roberto Loreggian, Harpsichord

The program will include:

- J.S. Bach (1685-1750) -- Italienisches Konzert “Concerto in the Italian taste” in F major for Harpsichord BWV 971 (1st Tempo)

- Vivaldi (1678-1741) -- Cello Sonata in E minor, RV 40

- Tartini (1692-1770) -- From the Sonata in G minor “il Trillo del Diavolo” (the Devil’s trill)

- Corelli (1653 – 1713) -- Theme and Variations on a Gavotte

- Zamboni (1664-1721) -- Ciaccona for Lute "Sonate d’intavolatura Op.1"

- Corelli (1653-1713) -- La Follia (the Craziness) in D minor for violin and basso continuo Op.5 no.12