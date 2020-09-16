Key Biscayne Piano Festival returns for new series

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival is coming back for a “Special” Season 20/21 with virtual concerts until December.

Starting in January 2021, the festival will attempt to return to live performances, depending on possible restrictions.

Planners are hoping to resurrect their artists’ collaboration with past season partner, the “Miami International Piano Festival.”

In a Facebook post, festival organizers said, “Everything we have surpassed, and are still dealing with, have taught us to be grateful for what we have, and to continue doing with passion what we love: Music, the arts, community, synergies, and our beloved Key Biscayne, which we are projecting with us worldwide.”

Amarylli Fridegotto, director of the Piano Festival, told Islander News, “We want to once again conquer the worldwide spotlight the island enjoyed back when the tennis tournament was played in our backyard.”

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, the festival returns with the first of four free monthly live streams, under the title “Musical Tribute from Italy to Key Biscayne, the Key of Arts.”

The program features exclusive content celebrating the island of Key Biscayne, with concerts performed by maestros in Italy, made possible thanks to the shared vision between Fridegotto and Marco Lincetto, founder and producer of “Velut Luna.”

Fridegotto and Marco Lincetto aspire to create stronger bonds between Italy and the USA through music and culture, starting with this “musical sisterhood” program between Italy’s Veneto Region and Key Biscayne.

The link for the event will be available Friday on the festival’s website and Facebook page. The concert will be performed by two young artists: Leonora Armellini (piano) and Luca Giovannini (cello).

In a press release, event organizers thanked the Village of Key Biscayne and its residents, with special thanks to the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.The festival and the foundation are working together to enhance the wellbeing of island residents' and to promote the island worldwide.