Well, Dorian might have thrown some uncertainty during the recent Labor Day weekend, bu here comes a hurricane-scare-free-weekend to enjoy. Here are some ideas for kids, families or that special date night.

But before the weekend gets going, take some time to help victims of Dorian strike on the Bahamas. #kbforbahamas. Join in the fun of giving!

8am to 8pm Drop-Off times Friday, Saturday and Sunday . The Square, 260 Crandon Blvd., Unit 38. Please join us in supporting our neighbors to the east in their time of need. The Key Biscayne Community Foundation has activated its Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to support organizations helping recovery efforts in the Bahamas in partnership with Third Wave Volunteers and City of Miami District 2. District 2 has the boats to move the aid in the next week.

For a list of items needed click here. To make a tax-deductible donation, please go to

Miami Spice

if you have been waiting for a special occasion to visit your favorite restaurant, you will soon have a great time to celebrate. The popular Miami Spice restaurant event, which features discounts to top restaurants, runs through Sept. 30 with at least 241 participating restaurants for 2019.

Other events to enjoy this weekend.

Friday September 6

ON THE ISLAND…

Domino Club

2:00 p.m. Friday. Come alone or with friends to enjoy an afternoon of Domino. In the Adult Lounge at the KB Community Center. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Crossbridge Church Anniversary & Worship Night

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Friday. A night of music and worship, giving thanks as Crossbridge Church Key Biscayne marks its First Anniversary. Free and open to the Public. Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive. For more information, email Silver Feliz at silver@crossbridgemiami.com

Novecento Happy Hour

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Happy Hour and Black Friday… $8.00 Johnny Walker Black. Also enjoy Novecento’s famous Happy Hour featuring $7 mixed Cocktails and $5 Bubbly, Wine, Beer, and delicious food specials. Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Bld. See their menu here.

Happy Hour at Milanezza

4pm – 7pm Friday. Happy hour at Milanezza. 50% off Wine Glass, Draft Beer and Cocktails (Dine-in only, except holiday’s)

Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar

7:00 p.m. Friday. The fun continues at the Ritz tonight with Rum y Cafecito at Rumbar in the Ritz featuring half-off cigars, $10 rum and cafecito cocktails, rum & cafecito cocktail cart, a cigar roller and domino table set ups. Live music. Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Live music at Artisian

8:00 p.m. Friday. Group performing tonight is SOFILLA. No cover show. Artisian Kitchen Bar. Fun and drink specials. 685 Crandon Blvd. For more information call 305-365-6003 or visit

Music and Libations at Tumbao.

9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday the party is at Tumbao, Key Biscayne’s Hidden Gem. Popular DI Antonio will rock on music and take your requests. Enjoy a perfect mix of classic and original crafted cocktails by Tumbao’s mixologists which bring to life their history and location, all in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Tumbao is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-1242 or by visiting then online.

Events close to the island

Free Gables Gallery Nights first Fridays

6-10 pm The first Friday of the month is Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables Gallery Night Live and it’s free. Virginia Miller and the Coral Gables Gallery Association feature a night where local galleries present their artwork to the public. The museum is located at 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Call 305-603-8067 for more info.

Explore ICA in the Design District

6 to 10 p.m. Friday. ICA Miami welcomes Berlin-based producer Mechatok to First Fridays. Mechatok’s performance will be complemented by Shanghai-based visual artist Kim Laughton. “[Mechatok] is still only 21 but over the last few years has slowly developed one of the most distinctive sounds in contemporary electronic music. First Fridays at ICA Miami are part of a neighborhood-wide initiative celebrating art and performance in the Miami Design District. Every first Friday, ICA Miami will remain open until 10pm, and offer experiences for visitors of all ages—film screenings, exhibition tours, performances, and more! NE 41st St, Miami

Free Friday’s night at the Wolfsonian museum

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, the Wolfsonian museum offers free admission and free tours of its permanent collections or temporary exhibitions. Free music is usually a part of this event, too. The Wolfsonian-FIU is at 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, Phone: (305) 535-1001 or visit

Jam on percussion for free

7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday. Channel the inner musician you’ve always wanted to be during the free Friday Night Drum Jam at the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, 12770 SW 125 Ave.in South Dade.

Lyric Live talent competition

Call it “Overtown’s Got Talent” — like the TV show “America’s Got Talent.” Singers, comedians, rappers, and other artists compete for a chance at $500 for “Lyric Live” at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theatre in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. Tickets to watch the show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call 786-708-4610 or visit the theater between 10 am-4 pm weekdays or email for further information.

Concrete Beach Brewery Havana Nights

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Havana Nights. Free. Havana lager, Cuban food, dominoes, salsa music and dancing. 325 NW 24th St Miami. (305) 796-2727 - for more info visit

Saturday, September 7

Events ON THE ISLAND…

Key Biscayne Farmers Market

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Local farmers coming to the Key to sell their fresh goods! Key Biscayne Community Church, 355 Glenridge Road Key Biscayne. For more info call (305) 361-2411 or visit

Power Yoga

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Build energy for Saturday night by a vigorous workout that tests your stamina. This class is designed to safely build a strong abdominal core through yoga techniques and stretching. Ideal for athletes and those interested in a mentally and physically challenging class. Participants will leave feeling energized and inspired. At the Island Room in the KB Community Center. Fee $9/$15. Key Biscayne Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-8900 or by visiting

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Open House!

9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Come see your Firefighter Paramedics, the life and property saving equipment they use to protect our community and tour the fire station. Coffee and pastries will be available. Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department. 560 Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne.

CISV General Meeting

11 a.m. Saturday CISV educates and inspires action for a more just and peaceful world. We are inviting all the community with kids to attend the general meeting and learn more about how you can be involved with this global leader organization. To learn more about CISV mission visit. Key Biscayne Police Department, 88 W McIntyre St, Key Biscayne

VKOC Sunset & Bioluminescence Tour at Virginia Key

7 p.m. Saturday. Catch the sunset behind the beautiful Miami skyline then watch the waters come alive as bio-luminescent plankton light up and delight spectators. Contact 786-224-4777, email info@vkoc.net or visit

Salsa night at Rumbar

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Dance!! Move!! Come to learn and enjoy a night of pura salsa! Salsa dance lessons, music, signature cocktails with salsa & guacamole - $12. Domino tables . Rumbar at the Ritz is located on 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. Call (305) 365-4500 for more information or visit.

Events close to the island

Home Depot free kids’ workshop

9 a.m. to noon. Home Depot offers free kids’ workshops the first Saturday of every month. The kids get to keep what they make, plus they get an orange apron, a pin and a certificate. The workshops are designed for children ages 5 – 12. For reservations visit

Free Arts Launch at Adrienne Arsht Center

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The biggest free community event in Miami that celebrates performing arts and other disciplines features more than 50 mini-performances, interactive workshops, kids’ activities and farmer’s market tours. Arts Launch is the kick-off to the 2019-2020 arts season at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House Stage. The venue will be open to all for free. Arrive early because some events will close once they are at capacity.

Gold Coast Railroad Museum free first Saturday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission today to the Gold Coast Railroad Museum Great for any train enthusiast, Thomas the Train lover or young kids. The food is reasonably priced (Legendary Frankie’s Pizza food truck!) and there are plenty of trains to explore. The museum houses 30 historic trains and features a number of displays that are interactive. The museum is located next to Zoo Miami at 12450 S.W. 152nd Street, Miami. Tel: (305) 253-0063 or visit

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum

10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free Museum admission. Visit and tour the Frost Art Museum. Your exhibitions. Kids will enjoy the Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery, grab a bite to eat at Vicky Café and more. Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum located at 10975 SW 17th St Miami.

Art tour in the Miami Design district

5.30 to 7 p.m. The Miami Design District, in partnership with Arts Encounters, for a free guided tour of the neighborhood’s world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected public artworks and architectural highlights along distinctive routes. Meet in front of the Fly's Eye Dome on the first floor of Palm Court. (enter at 140 NE 39th Street)> For details visit

Free Children’s Trust Family Expo

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Children’s Trust Family Expo, will host its annual free all-day festival to provide parents with access to educational, health and social services — in a fun and festive atmosphere. The Expo will feature workshops and more than 200 exhibitors showcasing information about summer and after-school programs, injury prevention, vaccinations, programs for children with special needs, Pre-K registration, health insurance and more. The event also will include entertainment; crafts, face painting; balloon sculpture; magicians; bounce houses; rock climbing; and TV characters, including storytelling and free books to take home. The event will be at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami. Visit for more information.

Coding Lab for Kids: Sphero Robot Obstacle Challenge

12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Help a Sphero robot navigate obstacles using code in the Sphero Edu app on iPad. Kids will explore block-based coding by programming simple movements, changing colors, and more. They’ll set up obstacles and use iPad to program a path for their robot to navigate. iPad devices will be provided, or bring your own. Recommended for ages 6–12. Apple store at Brickell City Center. 701 S. Miami Avenue Miami. For more events and signing in visit

Free Hispanic Heritage music event

7 p.m. Saturday. The City of North Miami Beach multi-cultural committee and Commissioner Barbara Kramer are hosting a free concert Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater. Headlining the event is Latin percussionist Tito Puente, Jr. and his Latin Jazz Ensemble and joining him will be special guest Melina Almodovar. The theater is located at 7011 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach. You can reach them at (305) 787-6005.

American Airlines Arena concert / Alejandro Sanz

7.30 p.m. (doors open at 6.30 p.m.) This week concert: Alejandro Sanz September 7 – 8. For more concert’s information and tickets visit

Coral Gables Art Cinema $8 late-night movies

11:45 p.m. Saturdays. Night owls who love movies will want to get in on the discount late-night movie screenings at the Coral Gables Art Cinema at Admission is $8 and includes a free popcorn. The Coral Gables Art Cinema is located at 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL (Across Books & Books). Call 786-385-9689 for more info. or visit

Salsa in the City concert with Gio Beta– Teatro Trail

10:30 p.m. Saturday. Concierto / Concert. Through songs, Gio Beta narrates salsa’s history in the Four stages of development of this genre. Teatro Trail, 3715 SW St, Miami. Call 305-443-1009 for information or visit.

Sunday, September 8

ON THE ISLAND…

Sunday’s brunch & Happy hours

Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton

12.30 to 3.30 p.m. Sunday Brunch featuring bottomless bubbly. food, dessert and more. For more information and reservations visit

Milanezza

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch Menu with all you can drink Mimosas for $25. For more information and reservations, visit

Tutto pizza & Pasta

2 x 1 All Day Everyday Prosecco, Sangria or Mojito Prosecco. For more information and reservations visit https://tuttopizzapasta.com/

Novecento

3pm-8pm Sunday. $7 Cocktails & $5 Bubbly, Wine, Beer. For more information and reservations, visit

“Landscapes" Art Exhibit Opening Reception

5 pm-7 pm Sunday. Join the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, in Crandon Park’s north end, for the opening reception of Andrew Petrov’s new exhibit of original oil paintings, “Landscapes.” Meet the artist and enjoy wine and appetizers 5-7 pm on Sunday, September 8. Free and open the public with RSVP to art@biscaynenaturecenter.org.

Events close to the island

Pups and Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery

Noon-5 pm. Every second Sunday of the month: Pups and Pints. Free. Bring your pups for a play date and help other pups find a home. We’ll have local vendors in the house serving up canine (and human) brunch with a portion of proceeds benefiting Paws 4 You. Call Tel.(305) 796-2727. Concrete Beach Brewery is located at 325 NW 24 Street, Miami

Barnacle, books, birds & boats

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate children’s literacy with Barnacle, Books, Birds & Boats. Families can bring a picnic and join Park Rangers under the Micco Pavilion for educational activities, games and prizes, and storybook reading. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. The event is included with regular park admission: $2 ages 6 and up; children under 6 free. Entry fees are waived for anyone who shows their library card or a book checked out from a library or who donates a new or gently used book. Barnacle Historic State Park. 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove.

Live music at Lagniappe / Rodolfo Zuniga Trio

9 p.m. to midnight Sunday. The Rodolfo Zuniga Trio features long time collaborators and members of the RZ Surfaces band, Derek Fairholm on Piano, and Dave Fernandez on saxophone. This band's sound varies from contemporary original compositions to traditional jazz trio repertoire weaving in and out of a highly interactive and energetic improvisations every. Lagniappe Miami 3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer. .

Have an event you would like to feature? Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission