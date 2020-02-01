Moishe Mana and The Mana Group are planning a large-scale technology center that they hope will modernize part of abandoned downtown Miami.

Mana Tech will bring technology and venture capital companies to the core of the city. “Our plan is to rebuild the area around Flagler Street,” said Paul Lambert, managing director of Lambert Advisory, which is working with Mana Group on the plan.

The area, bounded to the east and west by SE First and SW First avenues and on the north and south by NW Second and SW Second streets, includes 11 buildings, most of which will be renovated. A small park is planned adjacent to one of the buildings, Lambert said.

The Mana Group began acquiring buildings in downtown in 2014. It currently has about 45 buildings in the Flagler Street area.

Permits are being sought now so renovations can begin. Lambert said the first of the buildings will be ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2021.

“There is technology activity in Miami, but it is isolated and does not work as a center,” said Uri Adoni, managing director of Mana Tech. “We want the entire area to be about technology, not just local technology. We want to import new companies, possibly from South America. New companies need services, and that is what we will supply.”

Ken Russell, president of the downtown authority and Miami commissioner, called Flagler “the backbone” of downtown. “We're setting the table” for future tech growth with the renovation being undertaken there, he said.