Police Blotter

June 9 to 17

June 9

No reported incidents received.

June 10

Bicycle theft reported at 700 block of Crandon Blvd. Complainant states leaving bike unsecured outside CVS on 6/09/19 and returning the next day to find that unknown person(s) had removed the bike without permission. The bike is described as a girl’s Huffy, black and blue in color with an estimated value of $300. No distinguishing features or stickers other than said to be “extremely old.”

June 11

Petit Theft reported by complainant from 500 block of Ocean Drive who alleges a Blackthorn walking stick ordered from Creative Irish Gifts and valued at $66 was stolen from his doorstep. He said the company stated it was delivered on June 5. When he returned from his travels June 9 he “discovered the package had been stolen.” No surveillance cameras at front door nor knowledge of delivery company’s name.

2nd Incident: Documentation is requested by complainant who claims his estranged husband withdrew $2500 from his banking account without permission. This is apparently an ongoing issue that was investigated prior. Detective speaks to complainant and estranged husbands’ attorney.

3rd Incident: Mom missing from the Ritz-Carlton and concerned offspring files a report. The mother is located shortly thereafter and in good health following a “joy walk to the lighthouse” without her cellphone. Family reunited.

June 12

Lost wallet reported somewhere on the property of the Ritz-Carlton. No other information recorded other than it included credit card, undisclosed amount of money and a New Jersey driver’s license and complainant was departing the area on that same day.

2nd Incident: Police are called to the scene for a battery in progress at 51 Harbor Drive, 7 Eleven, involving two parties and a pack of cigarettes stolen from the store’s front bench and belonging to complainant. Simple battery ensues and the victim opts not to press charges. Instigator is trespass-warned and requested to leave. Fire rescue refused and case card issued.

June 13

Follow up on allegedly stolen Rolex Daytona gold watch (valued at $28,000) from 200 block of Knollwood Drive. Complainant believes her house maid is the culprit as she had recently asked for $10,000 and a vehicle for her husband. Those requests were said to be denied by complainant and it was shortly thereafter when theft was discovered. Detective on the case is advised of update.

2nd Incident: “Mike” the golf cart, is found abandoned on the 1100 block of Crandon Blvd after being left 24 hours earlier in the vicinity of Knollwood Road. “Mike” is left on the side of the road and not obstructing traffic to be picked up later.

June 14

Call for a possible deceased person at the 500 block of Crandon Blvd. KB Fire is on the scene and unsuccessful with life saving techniques performed after 25 minutes of attempts at resuscitation. The deceased is transported to Miami Dade County Medical Examiner’s office to determine cause of death. No further information available.

2nd Incident: Bicycle theft is reported and said to have occurred on June 6. The secured $300 bike was left on school property and found gone when student returned June 10. No further information provided.

June 15

Response to residential alarm at Harbor Point apparently sounding after a post rain power-outage. Property interior and exterior are checked and “no obvious signs of forced entry or theft discovered.”

2nd Incident: Harley Davidson prescription sunglasses are found at the round-about in front of 100 Harbor Drive and brought into the station. Valued at approximately $87, they are photographed and placed into evidence for safekeeping.

June 16

A 2014 EZGO white golf cart with cream-colored three row seating and serial number 3071574 valued at $8100 is reported stolen from the 100 block of Woodcrest Lane by owner who states it was parked directly in front of the residence. Key Biscayne decal is 1175. No security cameras on property site nor at neighbor’s homes. Victim advised to notify police if cart is seen. Case card issued.

June 17

A bag containing pharmaceutical vials and syringes are found at the KB Yacht Club and police are sent on site to impound items. The locater of said drugs and paraphernalia contacted police “in concern for citizen safety.” They are subsequently photographed and impounded for safekeeping. Complainant is not on scene when officer arrives.