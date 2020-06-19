Florida hits record-high daily COVID-19 infections; 3,207 cases reported Thursday. Dade closing on 24,000 cases; Percent of positive tests over 10% two-straight days. 33149 at 86 cases; KB at 79. State adds Pediatric reporting to dashboard. Davey: “This is serious.”

When Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez unveiled his color-coded plan to reopen the economy, one of the key goals was to keep the positive tests results at 10% or under.

Thursday, the number of positive tests results was 11.1%. On Wednesday, it was 12.2%.

This as the county reported 556 new cases on Thursday, now at 23,854. City of Miami reports over 14,000 cases, representing 59% of the county cases.

Thursday, zip code 33149 reported 86 cases, while “Key Biscayne” reported 79 cases.

Experts issuing dire warnings for Florida on the day the state reported 3,207 new cases, the most in one day since the pandemic started. Florida now has 85,926 cases.

“Florida has all the makings of the next large epicenter… the risk there is the worst it has ever been in our projections,” this according to a new COVID-19 forecasts from the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The model, which uses cellphone data to track changes in mobility to predict the trajectory of new infections over the next four weeks, is forecasting a surge in new cases in areas like Miami and Tampa.

You can read the PolicyLab report by clicking here.

Florida’s Department of Health has now added a Pediatric report to their dashboard, showing confirmed cases of those under 18 years old, with Dade reporting 621 cases. The incidence of positive tests of those under 18 years old is 12%.

The data is not yet available by municipalities.

In a Thursday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey continue to implore residents to comply with safety requirements, especially maintaining social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

Citing reports of some island restaurants and businesses not complying with county regulations, Davey said “We are sending code-enforcement and other people out there to monitor,” adding that businesses found to complying will face “notices, fines and (being) shut down.”

“This is serious” said Davey, adding that “if we do not want to regress, we don’t want to have another shutdown, we got to comply.”