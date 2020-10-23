Political rivals know respect and collaboration serves the village, not divisive rhetoric

Dear residents of Key Biscayne,

In 2018, we ran against each other in a hotly contested mayoral race. We were political opponents and we strongly challenged each other on many issues. But we never lost respect for our system, our village and its residents, or for each other. We understood that, while we had different views on various matters and on how to be mayor, we both had the best intentions for the Village of Key Biscayne at heart.

After the election, we have come together on many issues (even where we continue to disagree) to find a way forward for the community we both love. We have always been a community that puts aside our politics to solve the issues facing Key Biscayne. This has allowed our little island to be a leader in Florida.

The present race for three seats on the Village Council has devolved from a discussion about the issues into unsubstantiated allegations and a general antagonistic atmosphere. Candidates and their supporters have alleged the election was “rigged” and have spread misrepresentations that council members are paying their personal expenses with village funds, or have taken other actions to injure the village. A candidate’s child has been the subject of controversy for receiving a scholarship from our local Community Foundation. Some have gone to the extreme of using a bullhorn to accuse supporters of the GO Bond of wanting the money for trips to Hawaii, and that residents should “watch their wallets,” insinuating theft and malfeasance by our elected officials.

None of the above results in anything positive for Key Biscayne. It only serves to divide our community and make it harder to work together after the election. At this time, we need to stop the antagonism and come together in civility as a community. If we have differences about how to govern, let us talk about that. But leave out the gutter politics.

We ask that everyone please vote. And when you do, put first in your mind that we need to keep this community united to meet the many challenges we face as we move forward.

Best Regards,

Luis F. de la Cruz

Michael W. Davey