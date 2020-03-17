The Community Center, the one place for residents of 33149 to vote, precinct 051, is now open (as of 7 a.m.) for voting in the Florida Presidential Preference Primary. Polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Amidst concerns over the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the County Election Staff has confirmed there will be disinfectant available and have given polling places plenty of sanitation supplies. Additionally, election officials encourage voters to adhere to CDC guidelines to avoid crowds of 50 or more people. Officials do not expect long lines as over 2 million Floridians have already voted at early voting centers or by mail.

Here are other steps you can take to minimize exposure and have a safe voting experience:

Be quick.

Bring your own hand sanitizer.

Bring your own pen.

Keep 4-6 feet distance when in line.

Wipe down the voting station before you vote.

Be patient and considerate.

Want to see a sample ballot before you go to the polls? Click here.

HAVE A SAFE PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY!

Christina Bracken contributed to this report.