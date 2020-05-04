Pop up concert a fabulous treat shared by Key Colony residents

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything” ~ Plato

It was with this in mind that several residents of Oceansound Condominium (Phase II of Key Colony) got together with Tidemark (Phase I) to produce “Save-Our-Sanity” Pop-Up concerts.

Led by our intrepid producer, Ellen Glovsky, whose daughter Amy Glovsky Landi is an agent for a number of musicians, the concerts held the last two Saturdays gave residents a taste of great music from their balconies.

The goal has been to provide entertainment and a chance to commune balcony-to-balcony with neighbors (social distancing was easy). It was also a chance to provide work and income for professional musicians in and around Miami. The musicians were provided courtesy of Litus Music (litusmusic.com), Miami talent agency. Key Colony residents generously donated to pay the performers, and 100% of the money went to them.

Ale Mor And Friends was the first group to perform. Tidemark and Key Colony residents displayed their country flags from their balconies -- some with one flag, but many with two or more. The real thrill was the warmth with which the band was welcomed. Many residents were seen yelling, screaming, and dancing on their balconies.

The second group, Sol Ruiz and The Tribu, had a different style but were also warmly welcomed by the residents.

At the end of the day, these opportunities remind us that life is not over. The warmth shared between residents as all enjoyed the fabulous music reminded us that life will go on, despite the coronavirus.