After the turkey and Thanksgiving dinner is done, kids will have plenty of energy for the weekend, starting Friday. Here are 11 family activities suggestions to top off the holiday weekend.

Friday, November 29

Virginia Key Outdoor Center - Friendsgiving Potluck + Sunset Kayak & SUP Tour

5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Come alone or bring the whole family! But most importantly, bring some FOOD for after the paddle! Experience the Magic City as the Sunsets behind the Miami Skyline, shed a pound or two of turkey weight while enjoying the best view of the Miami Skyline from the North Point of Virginia Key with us! Virginia key outdoor Center, 3801 Rickenbacker Cswy. For information or tickets, click here.

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami

7 p.m. Friday. Some resident “animals” at Zoo Miami get a holiday sprucing up during the Zoo Lights annual event, which will this Friday. The 3D experience includes animal-shaped light displays, thousands of tree lights and holiday music, animal encounters, Snowman’s Riverboat rides and interactive music by Steve Gryb. For tickets and more information, click here.

Saturday, November 30

A Christmas Carol, the Musical

2 p.m. Opening show of this Charles Dickens classic takes a musical turn in this festive holiday favorite. This fabulous musical adaptation written especially for family audiences will warm your heart as it reveals the true meaning of the holidays. Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. For more information about more dates and performances, visit the theater online here.

Lighthouse Holiday Celebration

5.30 p.m. Saturday. Santa is starting the Holidays with a party at the Cape Florida Lighthouse, spreading some jolly holiday cheer! Come join Santa at Bill Baggs Lighthouse for a holiday celebration to help raise funds for the Friends of Cape Florida. Free for Friends of Cape Florida members, suggested $10 donation for non-members. Bill Baggs Cape Florida State park, 1200 S Crandon Blv.

Holiday Kickoff with KIDS

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Join in the Shops at Midtown Miami for the holiday soiree of the year. Local band KIDS will be putting on a very special performance featuring an evening filled with their original music, collaborations with The Girl Choir of South Florida and all of your favorite holiday classics! Santa will be making a surprise visit with his helpers to light the 22 foot tree situated in the breezeway between Nordstrom Rack and West Elm to kick off the holiday season. For more information or to register, click here.

Bayfront Park Tree lighting

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring the whole family to Bayfront Park’s Tree Lighting and celebrate kicking off the holiday season! A Miami tradition, the event marks the start of the holiday season. The tree is a striking, artificial, 50-foot, Rocky Mountain Pine Tree — adorned with a custom lighting package. It will stay lit every night and remain in the park through the new year. 301 Biscayne Blvd. For more information, click here.

Sunday, December 1

Gingerbread cookie decorating

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. As part of the 12 Days of Christmas at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, enjoy a lunch buffet and gingerbread cookie decorating with your American Girl Doll. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Drive. For tickets, click here.

South Miami Parade of the Elves

2 p.m. Sunday. The streets will be filled with floats, horses, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, dance school, Mahi Shriners, horses, marching bands and more. And let’s not forget Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade route will go from Sunset Drive between U.S. 1 and 57th Avenue and Red Road between 72nd and 74th Streets. For more information, click here.

Kidz Bop world tour 2019

4 p.m. Sunday. KIDZ BOP World Tour at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach. For tickets, click here.

Gold Coast Railroad Museum's "A Holly Jolly Holiday Event"

6 p.m. Sunday. All Aboard! Join us as we take a trip to a magical holiday wonderland. Experience Santa's Magical Toy Workshop come to life with a cast of live action toys, "Christmas Around the World" storytelling performances, by Santa, Mrs. Claus and other Jolly Holiday costumed characters. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St. For more information click here.

Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall

7 to 10 p.m. Sunday. 100% chance of artificial snow is the forecast at Dolphin Mall. Celebrate the holidays by creating a winter wonderland complete with a nightly snowfall that is powered by children waving magic wands. Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12 Street Miami. For information, visit them online.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission