I have made Key Biscayne my home for the last 40 years. I met my husband on the beautiful beaches of Key Biscayne and married him at St. Agnes Church. We raised two amazing sons who continue to call Key Biscayne home. Now, I am watching my grandchildren enjoy all that our island has to offer.

You can find my family and I enjoying the beaches, playing and watching sports on the Village Green, visiting the quiet parks, riding our bicycles, scooters and golf carts throughout the island, watching a sunrise or sunset, or simply enjoying the uniqueness of our Island Paradise.

As a life-long educator I have taught my children and students the importance of preserving and taking care of their community. Our children deserve to enjoy the Island as much we have. I am sure if our children could vote to protect their future, they would vote YES on bonds. Supporting the GO Bond referendum is a small price to pay to preserve and enhance our Island Paradise for future generations to come.

- Silvia Tarafa, long-time island resident and former principal of KBCS