President Trump invokes the Defense Production Act; closes border with Mexico

In an effort to accelerate the Feds response to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump today invoked the Defense Production Act. This will get much needed medical supplies to those care providers fighting the outbreak. The act also mobilizes the Feds to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

After stating earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed, on Friday he put his words into action.

At the same time, the President announced a closure of the U.S. border with Mexico. This follows the closure of the US / Canadian border earlier in the week.

In other developments:

- Trump announced a the Feds will stop interest on federally owned student loans

- Education Department will not enforce standardized testing requirements for elementary through high school students for this school year

- Congress continues to work on a $1 trillion aid package to help prevent an economic collapse