Projections show Florida’s COVID-19 cases to peak in two weeks - and the number of daily deaths to be greater than expected

Deaths in Florida resulting from the onslaught of COVID-19 will peak in two weeks -- sooner than has been previously expected, according to the Institute for Health, Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

The daily death total due to the coronavirus is projected to reach 242 on April 21, according to the IHME, a widely used source for assessing the impact of the coronavirus in the US. On April 4, Florida experienced 45 virus-related deaths.

The deadliest week for Florida, as the state clears the "peak" is expected to be the week of April 19 (April 19 to the 25) when IHME projects 1,642 COVID19-related deaths in Florida.

Previously, the IHME model, which is updated weekly, projected the peak in Florida in early May, with 136 deaths a day.

As of Monday evening in Florida, there have been 13,629 coronavirus cases, 1,719 hospitalizations and 254 deaths.

Miami-Dade County has the highest number of cases with 4,671, with 41 deaths. Forty-one people in Key Biscayne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coinciding with the rising deaths, the IHME projects the load on Florida’s health care system will reach its peak on April 21 while coping with coronavirus cases -- meaning the demand on hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators in Florida will be the highest.

Here is how the IHME projections play out for April 21:

Total number of hospital beds in Florida -- 20,184

Total number of beds needed -- 13,168

ICU beds in Florida -- 1,695

ICU beds needed --2,464

Number of ventilators available -- 2,095

Ventilators that will be needed -- unknown

Worldwide, about 1.337 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded and more than 74,000 people have died.

In the US, there are 362,759 cases and 10, 689 deaths as of this morning. New York City leads the nation in deaths with 3,048.