Angelica Torres celebrates 15 years of teaching children on the island

Over the past 15 years, Angelica Torres has guided hundreds of children on the island in performances for some of the most famous Broadway musicals. The director of Broadway Musical Theater at the Community Center sat with the Islander News to discuss the role she has played in helping children sing and dance their way to dramatic fulfillment -- and will once again be on display in January, with the performance of “Frozen.”

IN. How did the idea of ​​starting with these musicals come about?

AT. As a 2 year old in Mexico, my family took me to see musicals all the time. I grew up loving musical theater. I focused on dancing, winning a jazz championships when I was in college.

But it was when I saw the play “Cats” on Broadway that I decided that was what I wanted to dedicate to in my life. I ended up studying two separate careers at the university, Computer Engineering and Fashion Design, and although I did not dedicate myself to these two, everything I learned has helped me focus on my theater productions.

IN. What was the first musical you did?

AT. “Cats.” It was for Tecnológico de Monterrey. I was only 18 years old. I designed the costumes, scenery, and choreography and directed the staging. Have not stopped since! I started training at Broadway Dance Center in NY while seeing all the musicals I could.

The next musical I did and it was the Spanish premiere of “Crazy for You” by Gershwin. I was 21. After (that), I had the opportunity to work in Mexico with Silvia Pinal, Manolo Fabregas and Otto Sirgo. Since that time, I have worked on 39 musicals.

IN. You have seen a whole generation of boys and girls grow on the island. How do you see them today?

AT. I’ve seen several generations grow up! Several of my former students are now attending universities like NYU. Others are working in New York. Some have already performed Off Broadway, Broadway and national tours. Others are in Los Angeles. A lot of them have continued to participate in musicals, music, theater, etc. It is beautiful to see how one sows a seed in them and still love theater and music.

IN. Where were you born and what city did you grew up in?.

AT. I was born in Mexico City, and lived in Monterrey, Torreo and Ciudad Juarez. Then I returned to Mexico City to work in theater and theater production. Also had the opportunity to choreograph Paulina Rubio, with whom I travel to many places. I got married and moved to New York and from there we moved to Key Biscayne.

IN. When did you move to Key Biscayne and why?

AT. I arrived with my husband Ricardo and my two children, 6-year-old Richie and 2-year-old Giselle. My husband had just finished his MBA at Columbia University and was offered a job with a fund. It was when he told me that we were moving to Miami. He arrived here first and one day he called me and told me that he had found the perfect place for the family. When he told me it was a small island that was a paradise full of children, the first thing I thought about was my dreams of working very soon on Broadway. See, the plan was that when our kids were in school full time, I was going to start working with Disney Theatricals as a producer! So I took a deep breath launched into this adventure with my family!

We arrived at Key Biscayne in 2004. As soon as I saw that they were going to open the Community Center I called Todd and introduced myself, and told him that I needed a space to open my Broadway program. I had recommendations from the Village of Mamaroneck (NY), where I ran Westchester County program for several years. I realized that all the programs on the island were related to sports, but there was no one in music, theater and in general performing arts. I think I called Todd every week until he said yes and he gave me two hours a week. So I started. I started with two groups of children the day they opened the Community Center and after two months there were more than 150 registered children!

One of the first musicals that I worked on here was “Annie,” which cost $120,000. Did it at the Gusman Center. It was a great experience (and) we haven't stopped The decision to move to Key Biscayne gave me the opportunity of introducing musical theater on the island. My daughter grew up in the program and my son Richie was already playing tennis in New York, and Key Biscayne was the perfect place to train. Now he is a tennis pro! And my husband has his investment fund and is a professor at the University of Miami.

IN. If you had to choose a favorite production in these 15 years, the one you liked or had the most fun, what would it be?

AT. I think they all have a place in my heart; each one is a baby. But if we talk about fun, I think that “Hairspray” and “Camp Rock” have been super fun and the cast was incredible time. In “Hairspray” we had many dads participating. The roles of Edna and Wilber saw two well-known dads on the island (Tony Hernandez and Mark Mayrsohn). It was so much fun rehearsing with them two together!