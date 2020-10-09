Quarantine truth: It’s important to inspire yourself to accomplish something

From “Pickets to Productivity: How I Inspired Myself From My Own Backyard”

How many times have you searched up motivational quotes or videos just for that extra push? If I had to count the number of times I’ve turned to the internet for some inspiration, it would be too many. At the start of quarantine, my days consisted of watching inspirational videos on YouTube and scrolling through quotes on Pinterest, consuming time in which I could've been accomplishing something real.

Throughout quarantine, I have since learned how to inspire myself internally instead of relying on external sources to do it for me.

When I drove back home to Miami from college, I immediately felt sluggish and unmotivated. From sleeping in to aimlessly searching through Netflix all day, I struggled to find the energy to wholeheartedly study for exams, tackle problem sets, and participate in extracurricular activities. After watching a couple of Youtubers plan their weeks with colorful brush pens and doodles, I created a schedule for my week as well, assuming that it would clear my mind of distractions and turn my feelings of laziness into productivity and creativity. That all came to an abrupt end when I realized that writing and seeing all my tasks every day didn’t change my motivation or energy.

At this point, all of my exams were over and summer had arrived. Apart from interning and attending webinars, I decided that I was going to challenge myself to figure out a cycle of action and accomplishment. Here is my four-step process that got me to stop waiting and start doing.

Find ONE thing you really want to do

I often found myself writing down everything I wanted to get done over a certain period of time — whether that was cleaning my room, reading a book, or replacing a missing lightbulb. Though lists can be useful to keep track of your to-do’s, it can be hard to go from not doing much at all to piling up activities in order to get everything done over a long period of time. I chose to approach this situation by just focusing on one thing: replacing the missing pickets of the fence outside my bedroom window. For years, I had always seen the two gaps of space in which the previous pickets stood, and while it was quite bothersome to look at, I had never thought of fixing it myself. Now that I had clearly set my mind on this one task, I was onto the next step.

Gather what you need to complete the task

Being under lockdown, going to the store was not such a great idea, so I decided to look through our storage unit. After searching, I gathered the missing two pickets, a drill, and two nails. Though I had never been courageous enough to pick up a drill before, I figured that there wasn’t a better time than quarantine to try something new. Not only would I be accomplishing my task, but I was also learning a new skill that I could apply to potential future projects. I encourage you to be adventurous as you gather your tools to start your task.

Do it

This was it. After figuring out what I wanted to do and preparing for it, I was ready to transform the fence outside my room to give it a uniform look. Picking up the missing pickets, I placed them into their respective places and used the nails to start drilling holes into the fence’s backbone. A few minutes later, I had done it. A problem that I had been seeing for years as a middle school and high school student was gone in a matter of minutes.

Feel the accomplishment and repeat the process

Looking back, filling in the gaps of a fence was such a simple task. However, doing it gave me a sense of accomplishment and rush of adrenaline pushing me to find something else I need to do and do it. It no longer was about feeling inspired to act; it was about acting on what I wanted to do and feeling inspired to do more. That extra push I was desperately looking for on the internet was right in front of me the entire time — myself. After realizing how little it took to feel inspired and motivated, I simply started going back to step one and repeating the process.

5. Don’t forget to reflect and relax

As human beings, we thrive on accomplishments. It can be hard to take a step back to allow our minds and bodies to relax and reflect on our hard work. Getting stuff done is just as important as reflecting on what you have learned about yourself while finishing a grueling essay, applying to all of those jobs, or even fixing the fence in your backyard. On the same note, it is equally as important to take a break from everything going on in your life. When I improved the view outside of my room, I enjoyed opening my blinds and enjoying the view while binging the Patriot Act. As humans, we can’t just run on accomplishments; we need a period of relaxation to rejuvenate ourselves for the next day.

After taking a break from fixing the fence, I realized how much I enjoyed the change and how it boosted my mood. I started to think about how I could change the inside of my room, from my wall decorations to the arrangement of my furniture. The satisfaction I got by getting things done built my momentum of simply doing, rather than waiting for an external source to push myself. So, what are you waiting for? I encourage you to start NOW and unleash your own power to inspire yourself!

Rani Jivani is a Key Biscayne resident and student at Babson College. She is also the winner of the 2020 Key Biscayne Woman’s Club Scholarship.

