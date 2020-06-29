Dear Editor,

Democracies work best when its citizens are educated and engaged. I applaud Al Menendez and Barry Goldmeier for their constructive comments regarding the need for fiscal discipline and strategic planning during these unprecedented times.

I am a strong believer in proper maintenance and tackling needed infrastructure projects, but this should be done deliberately and thoughtfully. I question issuing a $150 million bond that exceeds our $80 million debt cap during a looming recession without a plan and shovel ready, permitted projects. Our Charter protects against this (see below).

-- Betty Sime Conroy