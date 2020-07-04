Questions remain about local cyclist’s death after being struck by Miami-Dade police vehicle

Versión en español

Many questions remain unanswered in the tragic death of 57-year-old Héctor Echeverría, a much-loved Key Biscayne resident and professor of mathematics at MAST Academy, who was struck by a Miami-Dade County police vehicle Sunday at Virginia Key.

Miami-Dade Police did not identify the officer responsible for the accident. Det. Angel Rodríguez, a department spokesman, told Local 10 News that the officer was visibly shocked by what had happened.

“The officer involved in this act is usually assigned to that area and patrols on those highways and surroundings,” said Rodríguez.

So far, county police have not provided other details about the incident, which is under investigation as a traffic homicide. POlice said it was originally reported that an officer “hit two cyclists"” while driving on Arthur Lamb Jr. Road in Virginia Key. The second cyclist survived the accident.

Joseph Echeverría, the victim's son, said his father loved cycling, and he was a great athlete who even competed in the Ironman triathlon.

He told Local 10 News that his family was very concerned when his father did not return home on Sunday and nobody knew what was happening.

It was not until Tuesday that they learned of his father's death when Joseph personally went to the police to inquire, he told that channel.

More details are awaited from the Miami-Dade Police as to why the officer involved in the incident was not identified, and why the family was not informed more quickly about what happened.