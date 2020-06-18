Rabbi Caroline takes issue with editorial cartoon’s use of swastika

Last week’s edition of the Islander (June 11) contained a cartoon which many members of our community found troubling and deserves proper attention.

The intent of the cartoon was to portray Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests as unconstitutional. The cartoon quoted the Constitution’s First Amendment regarding the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and it quoted Trump saying that the people must be “dominated, arrested, and tried” for protesting, indicating that he was disregarding the Constitution. So far, that sounds like a regular political cartoon. Some may agree with the message, others may not, but the text seemed to communicate the message in a considerate manner.

However, there was another part to the cartoon, which many individuals in our Jewish community found to be completely unnecessary, inaccurate, and insensitive. The cartoon depicted Trump wearing a swastika.

The intent was, ostensibly, to portray Trump as a Nazi for handling the protests in an authoritarian manner or, perhaps, for racist motives behind that approach. While the cartoonist clearly was not intending to show support for the Nazis and certainly did not intend to cause offense, I would like to bring to the attention of the publisher, cartoonist and readers the sensitivity of this issue. For many, the swastika is a deeply personal symbol. It is a representation of the greatest evil that modern history has witnessed, and it is an atrocity that has a direct impact on so many of our lives.

In our community, there are many Jews from diverse backgrounds. At our Rosh Hashana Community Dinner this year, we had 15 different countries represented. Yet with very few exceptions, almost every one of us had family members that were brutally murdered by the Nazis. Some were shot in cold blood in front of their families, some were gassed in the concentration camps and burned in the infamous crematoriums, and others perished from starvation and cold on death marches. But we all had a story to tell. A story to explain our existence. To explain how our parents or grandparents managed to escape Hitler’s “Final Solution.”

The use of a swastika as the symbol for everything dictatorial (or even fascistic) greatly diminishes the true scale of evil that Nazism represented, even when compared with other dictatorial or fascistic regimes. Drawing a comparison between a modern political issue in this country (however, serious) to Nazi Germany, where millions of innocent people were systematically murdered by the government as part of a “Final Solution” trivializes a level of evil that we hope to never again encounter.

While the cartoonist may have intended for the swastika to be a satirical symbol of authoritarianism, which is a cartoonist’s privilege, it is important to understand how the use of this symbol is perceived.

The use of a swastika for a modern political issue is a crude and callous approach to the greatest tragedy in modern history. It trivializes the horrors of the Holocaust in the name of scoring political points, even when some of those points may be valid. The use of the swastika is equally insensitive regardless of the issue, its importance, or which side of the political spectrum it comes from.

I would like to add that on a personal level, I particularly enjoy when the articles and cartoons in the Islander are of a unifying nature. We live in a small and friendly community, which presents a unique opportunity to be united that other communities do not have. While the mainstream media outlets are full of US politics, it is often refreshing to read a local paper that brings good and local news, avoiding divisive content when possible.

The Talmud says that, “Just as each person has a different facial appearance, so too does everyone have different viewpoints and perspectives”, so often there is more to be gained by focusing on what brings us together, not what separates us. For that reason, a cartoon like last week’s, highlighting the great work of our local Chief Press in Liberty City is far more gratifying to read.

Caroline is Rabbi of the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center. You may email him at info@chabadkeyb.com